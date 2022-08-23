Concert venue at Newport’s Ovation now MegaCorp Pavilion

NEWPORT, Ky. — PromoWest Pavilion is now MegaCorp Pavilion.

The outdoor concert venue at Newport’s riverfront Ovation site was newly renamed this week after a logistics firm that was previously announced as an anchor tenant of the forthcoming office building at the development.

“My wife and I called Greater Cincinnati home for 17 years” said Ryan Legg, CEO and founder of MegaCorp Logistics, in an announcement. “Having lived in both the Kentucky and Ohio sides of town, it gives us personal joy to sponsor such an amazing musical venue that we know will bring incredible live entertainment to the area.

“The MegaCorp Pavilion naming commitment is an awesome way to reinvest in the community, while also using its visibility to help fuel MegaCorp’s growth. PromoWest Productions/AEG Presents’ vision to develop industry-changing indoor/outdoor facilities is one we are proud to have the MegaCorp name associated with.”

In May, MegaCorp Logistics was announced as the anchor tenant of the Ovation office building. The transportation logistics firm specializing in full and less-than-truckload shipments across North America, signed a long-term lease agreement with developer Corporex. The firm will occupy two floors, or 40 percent, of the first office building located within the Ovation development, LINK nky reported at the time.

The MegaCorp regional headquarters is expected to bring nearly 250 to 300 jobs to the Newport riverfront.