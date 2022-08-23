Watch
NewsLocal NewsCampbell CountyNewport_Community

Actions

Concert venue at Newport’s Ovation now MegaCorp Pavilion

Andrew J. Brady Music Center at The Banks delivered 81 shows in the 12 months since it debuted last July. PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation expects to close its first year with 70 concerts by the end of August.
MegaCorp Pavilion
Posted at 10:35 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 10:35:27-04

NEWPORT, Ky. — PromoWest Pavilion is now MegaCorp Pavilion.

The outdoor concert venue at Newport’s riverfront Ovation site was newly renamed this week after a logistics firm that was previously announced as an anchor tenant of the forthcoming office building at the development.

“My wife and I called Greater Cincinnati home for 17 years” said Ryan Legg, CEO and founder of MegaCorp Logistics, in an announcement. “Having lived in both the Kentucky and Ohio sides of town, it gives us personal joy to sponsor such an amazing musical venue that we know will bring incredible live entertainment to the area.

“The MegaCorp Pavilion naming commitment is an awesome way to reinvest in the community, while also using its visibility to help fuel MegaCorp’s growth. PromoWest Productions/AEG Presents’ vision to develop industry-changing indoor/outdoor facilities is one we are proud to have the MegaCorp name associated with.”

In May, MegaCorp Logistics was announced as the anchor tenant of the Ovation office building. The transportation logistics firm specializing in full and less-than-truckload shipments across North America, signed a long-term lease agreement with developer Corporex. The firm will occupy two floors, or 40 percent, of the first office building located within the Ovation development, LINK nky reported at the time.

The MegaCorp regional headquarters is expected to bring nearly 250 to 300 jobs to the Newport riverfront.

Can competing concert venues in Cincinnati, NKY survive?
More local news:
Disc golf course to open at Devou this fall School bus, car crash on Ronald Reagan in Finneytown Students return to class in Franklin after threat sparked evacuation

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.