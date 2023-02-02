Lawsuit: Newport EMTs overdosed woman with wrong medication, gave her a heart attack

NEWPORT, Ky. — A woman suffered a heart attack after EMT paramedics gave her the wrong medication in the back of an ambulance, a lawsuit filed by the woman and her husband alleges.

The City of Newport and Newport Fire & Rescue are listed as the defendants in the case.

According to the lawsuit, on Feb. 15, 2022 at around 5:29 p.m., Newport Fire & Rescue paramedics were dispatched to the Ovation Theater in Newport, where Signa Morgan had fallen and hit her head. She was suffering from a laceration and a "closed head injury," the lawsuit says.

The emergency squad arrived at 5:35 p.m. and left to take Morgan to the nearest hospital at 5:47 p.m., the lawsuit states. It goes on to say as Morgan was lying down on the cot in the back of the ambulance and, while in route to the hospital, she complained of feeling nauseous and feeling "like she was going to pass out."

Morgan requested the EMT squad give her anti-nausea medication; the lawsuit says she specifically requested Ondansetrom (Zofran). Instead, an EMT in the ambulance incorrectly loaded a syringe with epinephrine/adrenaline, handed it to a second EMT who then, without checking or participating in "closed loop communication" that is policy, administered the incorrect medication to Morgan through her IV, the lawsuit alleges.

Morgan suffered "immediate cardiac distress" when the epinephrine was administered, according to the suit.

She was taken to St. Elizabeth Fort Thomas for "medication overdose from epinephrine administration by EMRS," says the lawsuit, which adds Morgan reported symptoms of dizziness with blurred vision and nausea and persistent headaches.

According to the lawsuit, she was transferred to St. Elizabeth Edgewood for a cardiac catheter and lab work, which showed she had "elevated troponin levels." Troponin is a type of protein that is only present in a person's blood if heart damage has occurred, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

"As a direct result of defendant's negligence, gross negligence, wanton and reckless conduct, plaintiff suffered mild hyponatremia and supraventricular tachycardia, causing a heart attack," says the lawsuit.

Since the incident, Morgan has had persistent cardiac pain, including episodes of shortness of breath and twinges in her chest, in addition to pressure in her throat, the lawsuit says.

She has also reported other symptoms, such as "ankle edema often associated with congestive heart failure," since the ambulance ride, according to the suit.

Morgan and her husband are requesting compensatory damages including medical bills past and present; the suit alleges past bills "in fact, exceeds $100,000" and that future medical bills are "expected to exceed $200,000."

They have also requested a jury trial and other costs associated with lost wages and pain and suffering, the lawsuit says.

"I was made aware of the incident immediately as well as self-reporting the incident to the KY Board of EMS and began re-training at the direction of the Newport Fire/EMS director," said Frank Peluso Jr., Newport's fire chief, in a statement. "I have no other information to share at this time due to the pending litigation."

WCPO is not naming the EMTs listed in the lawsuit because it is a civil suit and no criminal charges have been filed against either of them yet.