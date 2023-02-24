Highland Heights council member arrested on drug possession, trafficking charges

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Highland Heights City Council member Edward Fessler was arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges in Campbell County Tuesday.

The Northern Kentucky Drug Task Force made the arrest. Fessler's arraignment is scheduled for Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m.

His charges include possession of controlled substances in both the first and second degree, which refer to possession of narcotic and non-narcotic substances, respectively. He was also charged with trafficking in the first degree, which refers to trafficking in narcotic substances.

The Task Force caught Fessler with at least 2 grams of methamphetamine as well as undisclosed amounts of marijuana and LSD. His bond amount for the trafficking charge was set at $10,000.

Fessler, 43, has lived in Highland Heights for 18 years. He is serving his first term on the city council, which began in January.

