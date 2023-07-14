Watch Now
Northbound lanes of I-471 closed at Alexandria Pike for serious crash

Posted at 10:21 AM, Jul 14, 2023
2023-07-14 10:35:45-04

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — The northbound lanes of I-471 are shut down beyond US-27 for a serious crash.

Traffic is backed up to the I-275 exit onto I-471.

Drivers should seek an alternate route. The Alexandria Pike exit appears to be the last available exit before the closure, based on traffic cameras.

