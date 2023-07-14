Northbound lanes of I-471 closed at Alexandria Pike for serious crash

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — The northbound lanes of I-471 are shut down beyond US-27 for a serious crash.

Traffic is backed up to the I-275 exit onto I-471.

Drivers should seek an alternate route. The Alexandria Pike exit appears to be the last available exit before the closure, based on traffic cameras.

DETOUR: If you have to use I-471 to cross into Cincy, your best bet is to use Alexandria Pike to the Taylor Southgate Bridge to avoid the traffic.@wcpo #NKYtraffic #Newport #FortThomas pic.twitter.com/dDGfrWgTWf — Raven Richard (@RavenWCPO) July 14, 2023