Kentucky’s first medical cannabis processor is opening in Dayton

Julio Cortez / AP
A marijuana plant is seen at a medical marijuana dispensary.
DAYTON, Ky. — Kentucky’s first operational medical cannabis processor, Bison Processing, is opening in Dayton.

As the first facility of its kind in the state, Bison Processing will be responsible for taking Kentucky-grown cannabis and transforming it into safe, lab-tested medical products—such as tinctures, edibles and topicals—for patients registered in the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Program.

“Team Kentucky approved our first processor, Bison Infused in Dayton,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Thursday press conference.

The governor went on to add that the “announcement about the first processor coming online means we now have operations in every level of medical cannabis" and said this should "greatly speed up product coming to dispensaries around the state.”

“Northern Kentucky has always been a hub for innovation, and we are proud that the state’s processing industry begins right here in Dayton,” Executive Director of the Kentucky Cannabis Industry Alliance, Rachel Roberts, said. “This is a win for patients, a win for our local economy, and a testament to the hard work of the advocates and entrepreneurs who believe in the power of this plant.”

This facility is a processing center only and is not a dispensary. No medical cannabis products are available for purchase on-site, and the facility is not open to the public.

“The city of Dayton is proud to welcome Bison Processing to our business community,” said Dayton Mayor Ben Baker. “We made a deliberate choice to opt in and support this industry because we believe in the medical benefits it brings to our citizens and the economic revitalization it brings to our city. This facility represents the future of Dayton: innovative, compassionate, and forward-thinking.”

