Dayton breaks ground on next phase of Riverfront Commons project

DAYTON, Ky. — A new stretch of Riverfront Commons broke ground in Dayton, marking the latest milestone in a regional effort to connect all eight Northern Kentucky river cities by a continuous 20-mile riverwalk.

The Riverfront Commons project occupies the riverside of Route 8 through the river cities from Ludlow to Silver Grove.

A big element of the project is “The Riverwalk,” a 20-mile paved path connecting folks to the river, downtown business districts, and historic neighborhoods, with various parks, trailheads, overlooks and kayak launches. The Dayton phases of the Riverwalk represent 1 mile of new paved paths, further extending the project.

A groundbreaking was held on Oct. 16 to celebrate Phases 2 and 3 of The Riverwalk at Riverfront Commons in Dayton.

“What was once this walking/biking trail along the riverfront has really grown to be Northern Kentucky’s riverfront district, really creating an unbridled destination that is built on a river walk,” said President and CEO of Southbank Partners Will Weber at the ceremony.

“Once you have a 20-mile connection from city to city, connecting the different character and history of each of these communities, you can really start to develop a sense of place, a place where you leave that historic downtown and you go to this vibrant riverfront and vice versa throughout each of the cities.”

Provided

The groundbreaking event included remarks from local and regional leaders, an official groundbreaking ceremony and renderings of the new project.

“What makes Riverfront Commons truly special? It’s not just a Dayton project, it’s a regional project,” Dayton Mayor Ben Baker said during the ceremony.

“Each city brings their own history, their own culture and some character to our riverfront, but through South Bank Partners’ leadership, we’ve shown what’s possible when cities work together rather than compete. Rising tides float all boats. From Ludlow’s charm to Covington’s vibrancies to Newport’s energy, to Bellevue’s hospitality, each community adds something unique to the riverfront story, and Dayton is proud to be the Eastern anchor to that story.”

Provided

Once complete, the Riverwalk in Dayton will provide access to the Ohio River, connecting residents and visitors to nearby parks like Gil Lynn Park, the business district along 6th Avenue and even entertainment districts like the Rope Walk in the city.

Learn more about The Riverwalk and Riverfront Commons here.