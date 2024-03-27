Dayton police officer accused of domestic violence suspended without pay

CINCINNATI — A Dayton police officer is suspended without pay pending allegations of domestic assault, the police department said.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an apartment on Downey Drive just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for a dispute. A woman living at the apartment told deputies her boyfriend came home from a night out with friends and the two began arguing.

She said 32-year-old Ryan J. Fern grabbed her neck and with his hands on her throat pushed her away from the door. Deputies said the woman told them she fought back but she was unable to breathe.

When deputies got to the apartment, Fern had already fled the scene. They did find damaged property and redness around the woman's neck. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where a forensic exam found evidence of strangulation.

The sheriff's office said deputies obtained an arrest warrant and Fern turned himself in Wednesday morning. He is charged with first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault dating violence and second-degree criminal mischief. He is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash bond.

Dayton police said Fern has been with the department since October 2022. He also serves as a military police officer with the Ohio Army National Guard.