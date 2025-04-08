Campbell County issues a state of emergency following flooding and mudslides

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. — Campbell County has declared a state of emergency following heavy rainfall, strong winds, mudslides and widespread flooding over the past 10 days.

Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery said in a press release the State of Emergency allows emergency resources to be fully activated to support recovery efforts and protect the safety and well-being of residents.

“Widespread flooding has impacted our homes, businesses, and roads,” said Judge/Executive Steve Pendery. “I want to personally thank our first responders, road department crews, and those community members who have worked around the clock to keep our community safe.”

According to the release, the Campbell County Office of Emergency Management has been working daily with Kentucky Emergency Management to coordinate damage assessments and disaster recovery assistance.

“This is one of the most widespread flooding events our county has seen in years,” said William R. Turner, Director of the Campbell County Office of Emergency Management. “Our team is working around the clock with local and state partners to assess the damage and get help where it’s needed most. We ask residents to stay alert, avoid flooded areas, and sign up for Smart911—it’s one of the best ways to stay informed and protect your family.”

County officials said one of the biggest challenges has been road closures caused by high water and mudslides.

One of the worst examples of this was on Friday, when a portion of Mary Ingles Highway in Campbell County was closed due to a mudslide. The road has since reopened.

Below is a current road closure list in Campbell County:

• Blangey Road near Mary Ingles Highway

• Dodsworth Land near Industrial Road

• East Main Street at the corner of Redstone Road (one lane closed due to damaged pavement)

• Eight Mile Road near Mary Ingles Highway

• Fender Road near Mary Ingles Highway

• Frank Benke Way is closed

• Indian Trace Road at the intersection of Joann Lane

• Mary Ingles Highway at Industrial Road

• Morningview Road about 0.5 mile from Clay Ridge Road

• Oregon Landing near railroad tracks

• Painter Road at the intersection of Washington Trace Road

• Pond Creek Road at the corner Visalia Road

• Rifle Range Road