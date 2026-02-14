New Riff Distilling awarded 'World's Best Bourbon' at 2026 World Whiskies Awards

NEWPORT, Ky. — Northern Kentucky distillery New Riff Distilling received an international honor this past week, earning a top award at the World Whiskies Awards.

New Riff, located in Newport, was awarded the "World's Best Bourbon" title at the World Whiskies Awards America 2026 held Thursday in Louisville, Ky. The World Whiskies Awards are global awards that select the very best in all internationally recognized whiskey styles.

New Riff received the honor, specifically in the "Best Kentucky Bourbon" specialization, for the distiller's flagship Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon. Artisan Collection's 15 Stars won the "Best Non-Kentucky Bourbon" award.

The distillery said the award was accepted by New Riff CEO Hannah Lowen and Master Distiller Brian Sprance at the awards ceremony.

New Riff said the honor comes after winning several awards in 2025, including its Balboa Rye being ranked fourth in the world by Whisky Advocate, as well as winning two double gold medals at the John Barleycorn Awards.

After winning Thursday's award, New Riff posted to social media, celebrating the win.

"We put our hearts into every barrel we fill, so seeing that work recognized on a global stage alongside such respected distilleries truly means the world to our entire team," the distillery wrote.

The distillery also wrote that "World's Best Bourbon" has a nice ring to it.

New Riff first opened in Newport in 2014, and the independently-owned distillery has produced several award-winning bourbons, ryes, single-malt whiskeys and gins that are available nationwide. The distillery gets its name from the underground aquifer that sits directly underneath the distillery grounds, from which New Riff pulls water and uses it to distill spirits. In the last few years, the distiller has invested millions into renovating the distillery, transforming a former private event space on the distillery’s third floor into a tasting and cocktail bar.