Man arrested for Bellevue hit-and-run caught on camera

BELLEVUE, Ky. — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run in Bellevue Wednesday morning.

The Bellevue Police Department said a woman on a scooter was hit by a person in an unidentified vehicle along the 100 block of Fairfield Avenue at 4:14 a.m. Wednesday. Security footage posted by police showed the driver stop "long enough to make sure they didn't kill the victim" before speeding off.

Watch the breakdown of the crash caught on video below:

The driver is seen in what appears to be a silver vehicle, striking the woman on her scooter from behind. The woman and her scooter skid up the road.

The vehicle stopped for a few seconds, then drove off after the woman appeared to sit up.

As the video continues, the victim is heard screaming out, alone on the street.

WCPO spoke with neighbors along Fairfield Avenue, who said they didn't hear the collision. Several residents didn't know what happened until the video was posted by Bellevue police.

"We didn't hear it, I was shocked that we didn't really," said William Stucker.

Stucker and his wife live just a few yards from the crash site. Stucker told us he was unaware of the crash until his daughter sent them the video on Facebook.

"Shocking ... I mean that somebody would just hit somebody like that, stop for a second and then just leave. I mean just leave them there and they could've been hit by another car that came up behind them. I mean it's awful," said Stucker.

After receiving a tip, police said they were able to arrest a man in Covington. That man has been charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid, according to a Bellevue PD Facebook post.

Bellevue police said the investigation is ongoing and more evidence is being collected. The department added that they have no further information.