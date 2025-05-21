Elusive Cow Cafe announces closure after 12 years in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Ky. — A Bellevue restaurant, The Elusive Cow Cafe, has announced it will close after 12 years of serving the community.

The cafe's final day of operation will be Sunday, May 25, according to a recent Facebook post.

In the announcement, the restaurant owner cited several factors contributing to the decision to close, including the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on the industry, inflation, rising operating costs and the recent 100-day closure of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge during the winter.

"We have done everything we can to control our cost," the Facebook post stated. "The issue has been that with the economic uncertainty being so prevalent these days, we totally understand that many folks have cut back dining out as often."

The post expressed gratitude to vendors, staff and loyal customers for their support throughout the years.

"To the many guests who we've had the privilege to serve, who we've had many heart-to-heart conversations with, we will miss you dearly," stated the post. "We've been so blessed to see first dates that become marriages. To have met people along the way that have started families and to watch their young ones become adults. From the wedding rehearsal dinners, graduation parties, baby showers, retirement parties and more, we are so thankful for the kindness and generosity you have shown us, it's very humbling."

According to the restaurant's website, The Elusive Cow Cafe uses locally sourced, high-quality, organic and natural ingredients.

The menu features a variety of sandwiches, as well as appetizers, salads, beer, wine, and cocktails.