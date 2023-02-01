Boone County man arrested after early-morning police chase in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Ky. — A man was arrested in Northern Kentucky after an overnight police pursuit.

At around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Newport police officers attempted to stop a suspected drunk driver that was recklessly weaving in and out of traffic. Police said the driver fled, which prompted officers to warn surrounding agencies to be on the lookout.

Bellevue officers spotted the vehicle a short time later and attempted a traffic stop. The driver, who was later identified as Hayden Snyder, once again fled from officers.

He struck a Bellevue police cruiser before crashing behind the city building parking lot, investigators said. Snyder fled on foot, but police were unable to catch him.

A short time later, Boone County deputies showed up to the address listed on the vehicle's registration and arrested Snyder.

Snyder has been charged with wanton endangerment and fleeing or evading police.

