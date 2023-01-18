KSP: Man charged with murder after multi-county police chase, body found in car

(LEX 18) — A female body was found inside a car after a multi-county police chase that started in Madison County and ended on I-75 southbound near mile marker 46 in Laurel County, according to Kentucky State Police.

At around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, KSP says troopers spotted a careless driver in Madison County and initiated a traffic stop. The driver then led troopers on a pursuit through several counties before intentionally striking a police cruiser, according to a citation.

The driver was identified as 54-year-old David Maurice Reed of St. Petersburg, Florida. Reed was arrested at the scene.

During a safety sweep of the vehicle, officers found a female body inside a plastic tote in the back hatch. According to a citation, the female had trauma to her face and wounds from an edged weapon.

Reed admitted to getting into a physical altercation with the female in a motel room and choking her neck. A citation says Reed also admitted the assault occurred in close proximity to the interstate but he was not able to confirm the exact location.

Officials have not identified the woman and the cause of death has not been determined. Police do suspect foul play.

The body will be sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

Reed was charged with murder - domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, careless driving, resisting arrest, and no operator's license.

He was lodged in Laurel County Correctional Center.

KSP is continuing this investigation.