Bellevue Independent Schools delays first day of classes due to HVAC issues

BELLEVUE, Ky. — Bellevue Independent Schools is delaying the first day of classes after the district's superintendent said they were advised their HVAC system may not operate as needed.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Missy Middleton said the school year will now start on Monday, Aug. 18 as construction crews continue to work on the HVAC system.

"As you know, a functional and comfortable climate is essential for effective teaching and learning," Middleton said. "More importantly, your child's safety and well-being remain our highest priority, and we do not feel it is appropriate to bring students into a building where conditions may be less than ideal."

Middleton said the HVAC chiller was up and running Tuesday, but there are still issues that they hope to resolve before students are brought into the building.

"I understand this change will likely cause inconveniences and for that, I do apologize," Middleton said.

The students' first day was scheduled for Aug. 13, with a staff workday scheduled for Aug. 12. The school calendar says the last day for students is May 21.