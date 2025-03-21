Northern Kentucky councilman charged with domestic violence resigns

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Alexandria City Council accepted Thursday the resignation of Shane Collins, a recently elected councilman accused of domestic violence.

According to police records obtained by WCPO 9 News, officers responded to Collins's home on Jan. 31 for reports of an "active physical disturbance." The report says his wife told officers she caught Collins cheating, which started an argument.

The woman told police Collins "grabbed her shirt and ripped her to the ground." The officer wrote in the report that he noticed red marks near her throat, which the woman said were from Collins.

Collins told officers that he never hit his wife or grabbed her shirt and said the marks and ripped shirt were "probably from his 2-year-old son," but his wife told officers her son had been sleeping since 7 p.m.

Officers also wrote that Collins's wife told them it "wasn't a one-time thing" and that he had a history of being abusive.

He was arrested and charged with domestic violence and criminal mischief. Part of the judge's orders was to have no contact with his wife and remain more than 500 feet away from her house, an order Collins allegedly broke on Feb. 28.

Officers once again responded to the home for a physical domestic situation, but Collins had already left. The son, who witnessed the incident and called 911, told officers Collins "shoved his mother to the ground," officers wrote.

Collins had only appeared in one council meeting since first joining council in January. Mayor Andy Schabell read his resignation letter during their May 20 meeting.

"It is with regret that I must inform you of my decision to step down from my position on council ... due to personal reasons," Collins wrote. "Please know this decision was not made lightly and I am incredibly grateful for all of the support and guidance I have received during my time in office."

All council members voted to accept the resignation. They agreed to accept applications to take Collins's seat, which must be filled within 30 days of the resignation's acceptance. If it is not filled in that time, the appointment will be made by the governor.