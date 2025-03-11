Court records: NKY city councilman facing domestic violence charges allegedly broke no-contact order

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — An Alexandria city councilman, charged with domestic violence in January, is facing a second accusation of physically assaulting his wife.

Police records obtained by WCPO 9 News outline both incidents involving the city councilman.

Jan. 31 incident:

According to police records obtained by WCPO, officers were called to Shane Collins's home in the late evening of Jan. 31 for reports of an "active physical disturbance."

The report says Collins's wife told officers the fight was between her and Collins. She told officers she caught Collins cheating over the phone, which started an argument.

She told officers the argument escalated and Collins "grabbed her shirt and ripped her to the ground."

The officer wrote in the report that he noticed red marks near her throat, which the woman said were from Collins. She told officers Collins never wrapped his hands around her throat.

Collins told officers that he never hit his wife or grabbed her shirt and said the marks and ripped shirt were "probably from his 2-year-old son," but his wife told officers her son had been sleeping since 7 p.m.

The councilman also told officers she "was probably doing this because she was trying to get a divorce."

His wife told officers Collins has a history of being abusive and it "wasn't a one-time thing".

Collins was arrested and charged with domestic violence and criminal mischief.

He bonded out, and part of his orders from the judge was to have no contact with his wife and to remain more than 500 feet away from her and her house.

Feb. 28 incident:

Collins allegedly broke that no-contact order on Feb. 28. Officers were once again called to the home that day for an active physical domestic situation.

His wife told officers she and Collins had an argument, but that it didn't get physical. Collins had already left the scene by the time officers arrived.

However, her son, who witnessed the incident and called 911, told officers Collins "shoved his mother to the ground."

Collins's wife didn't want to press charges but told officers Collins was not welcome back.

A Campbell County judge ordered Collins to find another place to stay while his case is active. As of last week, court officials said they had not been able to contact Collins about his case.

Collins is scheduled to next appear in court on April 7.

City Council Special Meeting:

Shane Collins, a recently elected member of city council, appeared in his first council meeting on Jan. 16. At that meeting, he was appointed as chair of the city's safety committee.

That was the only meeting that Collins has appeared in since he was elected.

A special meeting has been called for Wednesday, March 12 at 7 p.m. On the agenda is an executive session listed "for discussions which might lead to the appointment, discipline or dismissal of an individual employee."

It's not clear if that discussion is about Collins. The city administrator, David Plummer, told WCPO 9 "no guests will be invited in besides council and those listed on the declaration published on the agenda." He did not clarify who or what the discussion was about.

Plummer declined an on-camera interview but sent a statement saying, "We are aware of the incidents involving Councilman Collins and will respect the legal proceedings taking place."

WCPO reached out to Collins and his attorney, Jim Morgan, for comment but we have not heard back.

We requested the same from all other city council members and Mayor Andy Schabell. So far, we've only heard back from Councilman Robert Strong, who declined to comment.

If you're experiencing relationship abuse, you can call a 24/7 confidential hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE). If you can't call, you can also text "start" to 88788.