Alexandria considers changes to laws on food trucks

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Alexandria is considering changes to its laws on food trucks as their popularity increases.

The new changes mostly pertain to food trucks that plan to operate in one location over seven days. Alexandria City Manager David Plummer said the rules are obvious restrictions.

“From time to time, we revise this ordinance as food trucks become more popular, more prevalent, and especially because our citizens find that they’re quite a service,” Alexandria City Attorney Mike Duncan said.

Food trucks must have an occupational license issued by the city for them to operate.

Food truck services that operate longer than seven days in the same location may be permitted if:



Food trucks operate entirely on private property, city-owned property, or in conjunction with a special event permit issued by the city.

The operator/owner of food truck vending services must submit a zoning application to the city’s zoning administrator that identifies:

Written permission from the landowner where the operation will occur.

The vehicles must be able to drive off-site.

Depiction of the general location of operation on the site.

All permanent electric hookups/access

Trash cans near vending services.

Any tables necessary for eating.

Adequate restroom plan for employees.

Vending services will not be located in any minimum-required parking spaces for other businesses on the site. Parking spaces can be shared with other site users unless the zoning administrator determines a parking congestion issue. If enough parking can not be provided, trucks will not be able to use the site.

Must meet all applicable local and state codes, regulations and licenses.

The following is not allowed for the operation of a food truck:

Temporary toilet facilities as part of the restroom plan.

Trash cans left out after operations.

Constant generator use longer than 20 minutes.

Only one food truck is allowed per site.

“We spent a lot of time thinking about how we can respect brick-and-mortar stores in town while also giving a nod for increased food options,” Plummer said. “That’s one of the biggest complaints we hear where we’re geographically located people want additional food items. And with Spare Time closing down it kind of hits the point that maybe we need to be more flexible in our thinking.”

The council will vote on the changes at its second reading on March 21.

