Camp Wall Street program teaches kids about investing and building generational wealth

Omega Charities is partnering with Camp Wall Street to teach young people how to invest and build generational wealth through stock ownership.

Omega Charities is a non-profit founded by the brothers of Omega Psi Phi. The program aims to change mindsets, teaching young people that they don't have to just spend money with some of America's biggest companies — they can own a piece of them, too.

Bobby Robinson, president of Omega Charities, said the initiative is about more than just money management.

"We want to start trying to train so we can start owning some of these things that we're consuming all the time, versus just being blind and spending our monies, " Robinson said. "We make our monies work for us, so that when our next generations come along, they're going to have the wealth amassed, and we can start being able to empower one another."

WATCH: 30 students will receive financial education, hands-on lessons to help them start a journey as shareholders

Camp Wall Street teaches kids about investing and building generational wealth

The program also includes seed investments, with local companies like Procter & Gamble, Kroger and Fifth Third expected to play a role. Organizers are also encouraging companies, foundations and community leaders to donate stocks and support the next generation of investors.

La Mar T. Gunn Sr., vice president of Omega Charities and president of Camp Wall Street, said the program is built around ongoing engagement with students.

"So what we plan to do is every quarter we meet with the kids in person via Zoom," Gunn said. "The local chapters of Omega Psi Phi will help roll this out, where we talk to kids about the importance of investing and owning Nike, not just wearing Nike, right, and what it means to be a shareholder in a company where you spend your dollars — that's what we want to start moving towards."

Leaders said their goal is to help young people see themselves not just as consumers, but as owners.

The program will take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday inside the First Financial Center.