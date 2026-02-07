'You couldn't ask for a nicer man' | Village Perks coffee shop donating proceeds to support stabbed deputy

SEVEN MILE, Ohio — The Village Perks coffee shop will donate all proceeds from their new "Farthing's Caramel Mocha" to Deputy Mike Farthing and his family until he recovers from stab wounds and returns to work, according to owner Cindy Wilson.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Phillip Lovely stabbed Farthing in the back with a kitchen knife Thursday as he responded to a car fire on Myers Road in Madison Township.

Wilson said Farthing has been a regular customer in her store for around two years.

"You couldn't ask for a nicer man, and he would do anything for you," she said.

Wilson said she comes from a long line of law enforcement in her family, and when she heard this stabbing involved a deputy she knew, she had to act.

"When we found out it was him, it brought on another meaning," she said. "We were just heartbroken, and I feel like we've got to do something to show that there are people that really care."

Wilson said the drink, now named after Deputy Farthing, is an order he picked every time he came in. Though she held off on automatically adding the extra espresso shot he normally asked for.

You can find Village Perks at 315 Main St. in Seven Mile.

Farthing is recovering at home after his release from the hospital.

Lovely has been charged with one count of felonious assault, one count of arson and one count of attempted aggravated murder. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday, Feb. 13, at 9 a.m.