Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler County

Actions

Woman who hit, killed 15-year-old Lakota East student will spend 30 days in jail

State Rep Thomas Hall says his office is drafting legislation currently named 'Aspen’s Law'
More than a week after 15-year-old Aspen Runnels was fatally hit while crossing the street outside Lakota East's freshman campus, a Tri-State mom is calling on the Lakota Local School District and area governments to do more to keep kids safe.
Aspen Runnels memorial
Aspen Runnels memorial
Posted
and last updated

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman who hit and killed a 15-year-old walking between Lakota East's freshman campus and high school was sentenced to jail time in court on Wednesday.

Kaitlyn Hyde was sentenced to 30 days in Butler County Jail, followed by 60 days of house arrest and two years of probation, according to a judge.

In addition to that, her license will be suspended for five years, the judge ruled.

In May, Hyde struck Aspen Runnels while he was walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of Bethany Road and Liberty Court.

Runnels was hospitalized for about a week before he died.

A crash report stated Hyde failed to yield the right of way to Runnels before hitting him.

The report also said Hyde told officials she had looked away from the road to adjust her baby's pacifier when the crash occurred.

As part of her sentence, Hyde will also have to pay more than $1,100 in restitution and $500 in court fines.

The community took action following Runnels' death.

A petition was created calling for improved infrastructure around the district's schools and additional state funding for busing, so students are less likely to walk home.

State Rep Thomas Hall told WCPO after the sentencing Wednesday that his office is "drafting legislation currently named 'Aspen’s Law.'"

Hall says he looks forward to introducing it in the coming General Assembly, which begins in January. This law would require harsher punishments for drivers who break the rules while driving in a school zone — and work to make crosswalks safer for students.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Hamilton man indicted for murder, other felonies in beating death at motel Taft's Brewing closing final brewporium, announces acquisition Fundraiser aims to help those devastated by multi-condo fire in Lawrenceburg

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help local kids in need today!