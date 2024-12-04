Woman who hit, killed 15-year-old Lakota East student will spend 30 days in jail

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman who hit and killed a 15-year-old walking between Lakota East's freshman campus and high school was sentenced to jail time in court on Wednesday.

Kaitlyn Hyde was sentenced to 30 days in Butler County Jail, followed by 60 days of house arrest and two years of probation, according to a judge.

In addition to that, her license will be suspended for five years, the judge ruled.

In May, Hyde struck Aspen Runnels while he was walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of Bethany Road and Liberty Court.

Runnels was hospitalized for about a week before he died.

A crash report stated Hyde failed to yield the right of way to Runnels before hitting him.

The report also said Hyde told officials she had looked away from the road to adjust her baby's pacifier when the crash occurred.

As part of her sentence, Hyde will also have to pay more than $1,100 in restitution and $500 in court fines.

The community took action following Runnels' death.

A petition was created calling for improved infrastructure around the district's schools and additional state funding for busing, so students are less likely to walk home.

State Rep Thomas Hall told WCPO after the sentencing Wednesday that his office is "drafting legislation currently named 'Aspen’s Law.'"

Hall says he looks forward to introducing it in the coming General Assembly, which begins in January. This law would require harsher punishments for drivers who break the rules while driving in a school zone — and work to make crosswalks safer for students.