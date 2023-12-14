Woman dead after Wednesday evening crash in Butler County

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio — A woman is dead after a crash in Butler County Wednesday night.

According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, traffic officers were called to Cox Road near Christ Hospital Wednesday evening at around 9:53 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 2023 Nissan Sentra had crashed. The driver, 35-year-old Ciarra Monroe from Hamilton, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Monroe was the only person in the car; no other vehicles were involved in the crash, deputies said.