Crash involving several semis, fuel spill blocks all northbound I-75 lanes near Brent Spence Bridge

CINCINNATI — All northbound lanes of I-75 are closed just beyond the Brent Spence Bridge in Cincinnati after a crash involving "several semi trucks," Cincinnati police said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the crash happened near the 9th Street on-ramp. Traffic on I-75 is currently backed up to Cut in the Hill, according to ODOT cameras.

ODOT officials also said a large fuel spill occurred during the crash. At this time, police have not said when the roads will reopen, but said lanes are expected to be closed for "some time."

Drivers traveling northbound are encouraged to find an alternate route.

You can see our traffic map here: