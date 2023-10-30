West Chester GM workers ready to return to work after tentative UAW agreement

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — After reaching recent tentative agreements with Ford and Stellantis, the United Auto Workers have reportedly reached a tentative agreement with General Motors, which would bring an end to the strike of the major three automakers.

In West Chester, workers have been picketing outside the GM plant on Jacquemin Drive for six weeks — but when the tentative agreement was announced Monday morning, they all began to pack up.

UAW Local 674 President Janet Billingsley said workers are excited and ready to get back to work. She also said they were encouraged by international UAW President Shawn Fain handled the strike.

"Just the fact that everybody got information, a lot of Facebook lives," said Billingsley. "Even the corporations were putting out information. We've never had this in the past, so it made people more aware. It made you want to be more involved, it made you stand out just a little bit longer knowing that hey, this president is getting ready to get some of the stuff that we deserve."

The tentative agreements aren't set in steel yet — the agreements still have to be ratified by UAW members.

CNBC reported the new agreement comes with a 25% pay raise over the course of a 4.5-year contract. General Motors and the UAW have not confirmed the agreement, as of Monday morning.

At one point last week, more than 40,000 UAW joined the strike, which covered seven plants and 38 warehouses.

“Once again, we have achieved what just weeks ago we were told was impossible,” UAW President Shawn Fain said after the union reached an agreement with Stellantis. “At Stellantis in particular, we have not only secured a record contract, we have begun to turn the tide in the war on the American working class. Going into these negotiations, the company wanted to cut 5,000 jobs across Stellantis. Our Stand Up Strike changed that equation. Not only did we not lose those 5,000 jobs, we turned it all the way around. By the end of this agreement, Stellantis will be adding 5,000 jobs. We truly are saving the American dream.”