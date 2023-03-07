West Chester favorite The Cone will start serving sweet treats again soon

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio — West Chester's soft-serve staple The Cone will roll open its front windows and drive-thru on March 31, according to social media posts from the local business.

The business will kick off its 29th season serving cones to fans in a variety of flavors. The walk-up windows, drive thru, indoor and outdoor seating will all be available for eager ice cream-cravers beginning at noon.

Throughout the spring, The Cone will be closed on Mondays but will serve up favorites Tuesday through Sunday beginning at noon. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays the shop will stay open until 9 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, folks have the opportunity to grab a cone up until 9:30 p.m.

The shop, located at 6855 Tylersville Road in West Chester, has been serving the region a variety of soft-serve flavors since 1973.