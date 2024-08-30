Watch Now
WCFD: 14 people displaced after early morning fire in West Chester

The same apartment community was the site of a deadly 2022 fire
The West Chester Fire Department responded to the Meadow Ridge apartments shortly before 4 a.m. Friday for a working fire. Officials knocked down the flames. No one was injured. The Red Cross is assisting 14 people that were displaced.
WEST CHESTER — West Chester Fire officials were called to the 5400 block of Aster Park Drive, which is the Meadow Ridge apartments, for reports of a working fire in progress Friday morning just before 4 a.m., according to West Chester Assistant Fire Chief David Pickering.

WCFD quickly established command and began fighting the fire. Pickering said the fire started in a first floor apartment and quickly spread to an attic. Fortunately, the fire was able to be contained to four apartments and no one suffered any injuries. All residents exited on their own, Pickering said.

The Red Cross was called to assist the eleven adults and three children that were displaced as a result of this fire.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

The Meadow Ridge apartments was the location of a deadly fire in 2022 that claimed the life of two children.

