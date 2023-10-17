Mother of two children killed in fire sentenced to 6 years in prison

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — The mother of two children who were killed when their West Chester apartment caught fire in 2022 has been sentenced to 9 years in prison.

Ashley Rhiles faced two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children; On Tuesday, a Judge Noah Powers sentenced her to serve 36 months for each charge, though the sentences for the endangering children charges will run concurrently.

"I'm not concerned about whether she's going to get these children back," said Powers. "Because, quite frankly, she shouldn't have them."

Rhiles pleaded guilty in September to the charges she faced and a judge reduced her bond, allowing her to be released on her own recognizance, so she could engage in supervised visits with her surviving children ahead of her sentencing.

Still, during her sentencing, Powers said Rhiles created a death trap for her children the day of the fire.

"The court believes that, for whatever reason, she just decided to walk away from her kids that morning and leave them in that situation," said Powers.

The charges Rhiles pleaded guilty to each carried a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000 fine. However, Rhiles is also slated for mandatory post-release control as well.

Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Sep. 17, 2022 for reports of a fire. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the doors and windows of an apartment on Aster Park Drive.

Body camera footage released by West Chester police, the first to respond to the fire, shows an officer asking if there is anyone inside the apartment, but no one answers. He kicks down the door and calls again, once again hearing no response.

Four children were inside the apartment alone, officials said. The four were rescued within eight minutes of crews arriving and taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital in critical condition. Bryson Brooks, 4, and Alaiya Encarnacion, 2, died from their injuries; A 6-year-old child and 9-month-old child survived.

The fire started in a bedroom. At the time of the fire, investigators said no adults were home.

Rhiles' defense attorney said what happened was "incredibly devastating." Rhiles claimed she left the house for less than 20 minutes.

"There was no intentional harm. There was no abuse from her," said her attorney, Alex Deardorff, in court in March. "She's never been ever alleged to have touched or injured any of her children. I can assert as her counsel that this has been an incredibly devastating situation for her."