Trial slated to begin for one of 2 men charged in West Chester gang-related fatal shooting

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Trial is scheduled to begin today in Butler County Common Pleas Court for one of two Cincinnati men charged with aggravated murder and other felonies involving a fatal shooting in West Chester Twp. in October 2022.

Robert J. Morris, 21 and Garreontai A. Holmes, 22, were indicted by a grand jury in February in the slaying of 22-year-old Keshon Sanders on Oct. 20, 2022. Sanders was found in his car, shot multiple times, at Meadow Ridge Apartments. He was taken to West Chester UC Hospital, where he died.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin this afternoon in Judge Greg Stephens’ courtroom for Morris’ trial. Stephens has called for 65 prospective jurors for jury selection.

Morris is also charged with felonious assault, participating in a criminal gang and having weapons under disability in addition to aggravated murder.

Holmes’ trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 5. Both men are being held in jail in lieu of $3 million bond.

Police were called around 5:20 p.m. to the 5000 block of Aster Park Drive and found Sanders fatally wounded in a vehicle, according to Barb Wilson, township spokeswoman.

Included in the aggravated murder charge are specifications that a firearm was used in the commission of a crime and that it was equipped with a silencer or muffler, according to the indictment.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the gun used was equipped with a “switch” that adapted the handgun to be fully automatic, meaning it allows the weapon to continue to fire at a high rate of speed as long as the trigger is pressed.

Gmoser said the homicide was gang-related.

Court records show videos from West Chester area businesses, Aster Park Drive Apartments, Shelton Garden Apartments in Cincinnati and cell phone records will be part of the evidence presented at trial.