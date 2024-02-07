CPD: 42-year-old man shot, killed in West End

CINCINNATI — A 42-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the West End, Cincinnati police said.

On Tuesday, at approximately 11:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Findlay Street after a Shotspotter alert indicating shots were fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found a crime scene, but no victims, police said.

A gunshot victim arrived in a private vehicle at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center soon afterwards, police said.

The victim, identified as 42-year-old Samuel Ushery, died shortly after arrival at the hospital, police said.

A second gunshot victim arrived overnight in a private vehicle at Good Samaritan Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have not yet confirmed whether these two incidents are connected or if they have any suspects in these shootings.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.