The Pickle Lodge adding six new outdoor pickleball courts

The lodge broke ground on the new courts Monday
Posted at 7:57 AM, Jun 12, 2024

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — The Pickle Lodge, one of the biggest indoor Pickleball facilities in the United States, is adding six new outdoor courts, according to a press release.

The facility broke ground Monday. Once the new courts are complete, The Pickle Lodge will have 23 total.

The Pickle Lodge was a former underused tennis center but it was refurbished and turned into a Pickleball facility. It is the "first facility of its size in the county" to make this change, according to the release. The transformed space at the former Court Yard Sportsplex opened in July 2023.

Playing ball at the Pickle Lodge

Pheonix Architecture and Your Court LLC are assisting in the design of the new "outdoor court facility," according to the release.

Each court will be pro-sized measuring 64 inches by 36 inches. The courts will be cushioned, fenced individually and have LED lighting. Surrounding the courts will be walkways, outdoor seating and shade areas allowing visitors to watch, socialize and enjoy live music.

The Pickle Lodge
Rendering of the new outdoor courts coming to The Pickle Lodge

“There is no reason why these shouldn’t be the best outdoor courts in the City,” Pickle Lodge Cofounder Mitch Dunn said. “We designed them to facilitate the highest level of play while also serving as a fantastic place to learn the sport from scratch.”

The outdoor facility will also have "direct access to an ordering window" to connect it to the lodge's in-house bar, Erne's Pickle Bar.

Bar and grill at the Pickle Lodge

“While indoor courts enable year-round play free from the downsides of environmental factors like wind and sun, the outdoor courts will be the ideal place for Corporate and other group events like graduation parties, family reunions and date nights,” Dunn said. “It will be a phenomenal place to enjoy a Two Cities pizza and a cold beverage with friends and family.”

The lodge did not say when it expects construction on the new courts to be complete.

For more information on The Pickle Lodge, click here.

