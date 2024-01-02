Sonder Taphaus and Kitchen adds to food and dining lineup in busy West Chester area

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — For many small businesses, a key part of keeping it alive is knowing when and how to expand. One popular Mason brewery, Sonder Brewing, has recently brought its brews and message to West Chester.

The Sonder Taphaus and Kitchen officially opened for business on Nov. 29. The new location, in a space described as “upscale casual” and “unique to the West Chester area” by vice president and chief marketing officer Jennifer Meissner, has a similar vibe to the original location in Mason, but it goes further with a smaller, cozier outdoor space and an expanded menu.

“It offers a new Sonder owned food menu and more conversational spaces with casual date night and team happy hour feels,” Meissner said. “The food menu features Uniquely crafted shareables, salads, and handhelds that pair well with the delicious Sonder beers.”

In many ways, though, not much has changed with the new location. They have continued the Givin’ on a Prayer tradition of partnering with a different nonprofit each month for a collaborative beer and donating a portion of the profits from that beer to that organization. These collaborations also include hosting events at Sonder and volunteering at other community events and working with local suppliers like Avril Bleh, Blue Jacket Dairy and Script Coffee.

Opening the new taproom was a joyous process, even if it could be difficult at times, as opening any business is. Designing the Civic Center space to fit the Sonder team’s dream took about eight months after permitting, but it turned out according to plan. The Sonder team was able to transition several staff members from the Mason location to the West Chester location, which allowed customers to have the same excellent experience at both locations.

“We targeted West Chester for a second location because we know we have a loyal Sonder fan base in the area,” Sonder president Justin Neff said. “We had heard the excitement when talking with community members for months prior to opening, and we’ve seen the excitement online since the announcement of the Taphaus and Kitchen. We’re thrilled to be opening our doors and can’t wait to be a part of the West Chester community.”

In addition to the new location, Sonder recently expanded its markets to Cleveland, Dayton, Columbus, and Northern Kentucky. Although Sonder has no concrete plans to expand further, the team also studies various markets and looks for opportunities.

“We are certainly open to adding additional taproom locations as it makes sense for our company and brands,” Meissner said.

“The goal is to be statewide in 2024, as long as we can keep up with the growing demand in existing markets,” Vice President of Sales Chad Blount said. Referencing Sonder’s famous You Betcha brew, he continued, “Do we plan to continue to expand selling Sonder beer where it makes sense? You Betcha!”

The Sonder Taphaus and Kitchen is located at 9558 Civic Center Boulevard. It is open Monday through Thursday from 11 to 10, Fridays from 11 to midnight, Saturdays from 10 to midnight, and Sundays from 10 to 9.