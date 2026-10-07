'Reckless behavior' | Four charged after pineapple thrown at moving Tesla in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Four people face criminal charges after West Chester police say a pineapple was thrown at a Tesla driving on West Chester Road on Oct. 1.

West Chester police arrested 18-year-olds Bronson Moore, Danden Schlake and Jacob Braun, along with a 17-year-old, in connection with the incident. West Chester Police Lieutenant David Tivin said it was one of a few incidents reported to police last week.

"We also had several reports of eggs being thrown from moving vehicles striking other cars," Tivin said.

WATCH: Four adults, one teen arrested for alleged roles in pineapple-throwing incident in West Chester

Four charged after pineapple thrown at moving Tesla

The pineapple incident began around 11 p.m. near the 7500 block of West Chester Road. According to police, video captured by the Tesla appears to show someone throwing the pineapple out of the rear driver's side window of a gray Chevrolet onto the Tesla as it passed by.

Braun, Moore and the 17-year-old are charged with vehicular vandalism and complicity, while Schlake faces a complicity charge.

"All it would take is someone to go off the side of the road, have a head-on collision with another motorist, or drive off the road, strike a tree and someone could be seriously injured if not killed," Tivin said. "It's reckless decisions and reckless behavior that could really end up with people getting hurt."

The Tesla sustained about $1,500 in windshield damage along with damage to the body of the car.

In a different incident, police said an egg thrown from a moving car bounced off another vehicle, sending a piece of eggshell into a woman's face. The woman was OK.

West Chester police said they believe all those involved in the incidents have been identified. The charges are first-degree misdemeanors, carrying a maximum penalty of 180 days in jail, according to Tivin.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office also reported four similar incidents in parts of the county involving items like ice and eggs. We asked whether those cases were connected to the West Chester arrests. Sheriff Barry Riley did not say, but added that charges will be filed in those cases soon. West Chester police said they are sharing reports and evidence with the sheriff's office.