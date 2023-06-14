Police: Man's arm severely injured during dog attack in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Two people are in the hospital after a dog attack at a West Chester home, a spokesperson for the police department said.

First responders were called to a home in the 8700 block of Cincinnati Dayton Road around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a dog attack.

Police said the dog owner sustained "severe arm injuries in the attack."

The woman who called 911 also said an 86-year-old man's arm was injured. She said the man passed out after the attack.

The woman can also be heard on the 911 call telling the dispatcher she was bitten in the arm and hand. Police said her injuries were less severe.

Investigators said two dogs were involved and the county dog warden has been called.