PD: 2 teens, 19-year-old arrested after 40 vehicles broken into in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two teens and a 19-year-old were arrested Wednesday after 40 vehicles were broken into in West Chester Township, West Chester police said.

Police said 19-year-old Vincent Lamont Bankhead Jr. , a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old fled from police after breaking into the vehicles.

Police said around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, the three suspects used a window punch to break the windows and enter 40 vehicles parked in seven different hotel parking lots. The hotels were all in the area of Union Centre Boulevard. When police arrived, the suspects fled in their own vehicle.

A pursuit happened until the suspect's crashed into a guardrail, police said. The suspects then fled on foot, and all three were taken into custody with assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Sharonville Police Department, Springfield Township Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Police said they also found two semi-automatic handguns in the suspect vehicle and one of the suspect's pocket.

Bankhead was charged with obstructing official business and receiving stolen property. The two teens were charged with receiving stolen property, obstructing official business and possessing criminal tools.

Bankhead is currently being held in the Butler County Jail.

