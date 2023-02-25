New data shows car break-ins continue to increase in Cincinnati; Westwood, OTR are seeing biggest impact

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department said thefts from vehicles increased by about 4.5% in 2022 and that trend seems to be continuing into 2023.

Data shows there were 252 break-ins in January 2023, which is higher than January 2022's 182 thefts.

Some who work at CMTA, a consulting firm in Pendleton, have firsthand experience of the break-ins. Jared Arnold's car was broken into while he was parked outside his office, leaving him feeling frustrated and in disbelief.

"Fortunately I don't think they took anything, I don't know what they were looking for, but I fixed the window and it happened again four days later," he said.

In addition to feeling frustrated, he was concerned.

“What other documentation (was) there? Could they find my address? Did I have something that has a bank statement on it that may be concealed but they could easily have access to unfortunately?” Arnold said.

He's not the only one at his office whose vehicle has been broken into twice. Jeff Millard dealt with the same ordeal.

"They just rooted through and kind of took what they could find and then got out," Millard said.

On Thursday, a CMTA client's car was broken into while they were at the CMTA office for a meeting. Unfortunately, whoever broke in stole the client's laptops from the car.

Both these employees and the landlord of the office building and parking lot said they've reported the incidents to Cincinnati police.

The CMTA office is in a part of Pendleton that borders Over-the-Rhine. According to data from Cincy Insights, in 2022, OTR had the second highest number of car break-ins where someone stole something. The neighborhood with the highest number was Westwood.

WCPO

WCPO has reached out to CPD about any enforcement efforts they have implemented or plan to and are awaiting a response.

