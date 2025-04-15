Watch Now
Officials say 13-year-old charged after police chase involving stolen vehicle

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A 13-year-old is facing charges in connection with a police chase involving a stolen car early Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson for West Chester Township.

The spokesperson said the teen has been charged with receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

At around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, the spokesperson said a Flock camera hit came in for a license plate from a stolen 2018 Hyundai Elantra.

Police located the vehicle on Mulhauser Road near IKEA, but the driver fled. Police pursued them, though the West Chester official did not say for how long.

The car was abandoned on Lakeshore Drive and three people ran from it, the spokesperson said. Police searched the area, but were not able to find any suspects.

Later, the spokesperson said a person of interest had been taken into custody, but no further information about that person was released. It's unclear whether that person of interest is the 13-year-old currently facing charges.

The spokesperson did not say whether the teen charged was one of the suspects in the stolen vehicle at the time of the chase.

