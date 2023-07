WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Northbound and Southbound I-75 was closed at the Union Centre Boulevard exit in West Chester for over three hours because of a suicidal subject, according to a West Chester spokesperson.

The spokesperson said at approximately 10:30 p.m. the situation was resolved peacefully and the interstate had reopened. Police initially closed the interstate at 7:15 p.m.

Traffic backups were visible for miles in and around the immediate area.