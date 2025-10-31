Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Firefighter saves elderly man who drove car into pond, West Chester township says

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A firefighter with the West Chester Fire Department rescued an elderly man who crashed his car into a pond Thursday, the township said.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. near the Muhlhauser Barn on Beckett Road, across the street from the fire station. The West Chester Fire Department responded to the scene quickly, according to the township.

The township said the man drove into the pond and was trapped inside. A firefighter jumped in the water and pulled the man to safety.

The man wasn't able to exit the vehicle prior to the fire department's arrival, the township said.

The elderly man's car was the only vehicle involved. No further information was provided.

