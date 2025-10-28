Fire involving tanker truck shuts down I-75 overpass in West Chester, hazmat on scene

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A fire involving a tanker truck carrying diesel fuel has shut down an I-75 overpass in West Chester, officials said Tuesday afternoon.

West Chester officials said the Union Centre Boulevard overpass is closed as crews work on the fire. Resources from surrounding communities, including Cincinnati, have been called to the scene. Both police and hazmat are also there.

All ramps to and from Union Centre are currently closed. Officials said people should not approach the area.

West Chester officials said the driver was able to get out of the vehicle and there are no known injuries at this time.

We will update this story with more information when it is available.