Candlelight vigil to be held for Lakota East freshman hit by vehicle, in critical condition

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A candlelight vigil is being held Sunday evening in honor of a Lakota East freshman who was seriously injured when hit by a vehicle near the school's freshman campus Wednesday.

Christina Alcorn told WCPO 9 on Sunday that her 15-year-old son, Aspen Dylan Runnels, remains in critical condition after the crash.

Runnels was in a crosswalk on Bethany Road, which is between the school district's freshman campus and high school, just after 2 p.m. when a person driving a pickup truck hit him, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said. The driver of the truck stayed on scene and was cooperating with the investigation, and the sheriff's office does not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

Now, Runnels' family is currently awaiting test results, Alcorn said.

Community members are gathering at The Square at Union Center in West Chester at 6 p.m. Sunday to honor Runnels. Alcorn said their family won't be at the vigil because they're unsure of how much time they potentially have left with the 15-year-old.

"This community is strong, and the way you have all come together for Aspen is inspiring to all of the family," Alcorn wrote in a daily Facebook update about her son's condition. "We all know Aspen is a fighter, and he is resilient. We believe with all of our hearts he can come through this."

Multiple of her posts have ended with #Rallyforaspen.

Alcorn told WCPO 9 that her message to drivers is to slow down, saying what happened to her son was "completely avoidable."

A GoFundMe has been organized for the family to help cover expenses. You can click here to donate.