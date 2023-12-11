Butler County Bomb Squad responds to reported suspicious package at West Chester business

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — The Butler County Bomb Squad is responding to a West Chester business following a report of a suspicious package, West Chester Township said Monday night.

Both the bomb squad and the West Chester Fire Department were called to the 8100 block of Princeton Glendale Road. That area is home to the Beckett Commons shopping center, which features restaurants, clothing stores and salons.

West Chester officials said three business suites in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.

The road remains open amid investigation. West Chester officials said they have no further details at this time.

WCPO has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story with more information when it is available.