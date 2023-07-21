Barbie-mania? For some, the excitement around the dolls isn't anything new

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Some of us are just now jumping on the Barbie bandwagon, while others have been living in Barbie land for a long while.

Margie Shultz, president of the Queen City Beautiful Doll Club, has been a Barbie fan for decades.

"I grew up playing with her and have such fond memories of that," Shultz said. "I mostly collect the ones that I remember playing with. I think the quality then was so much better than they are today," she said.

Shultz has dolls from the 1960s, sporting the classic ponytail, Malibu Barbie and the first African American doll named Christie.

Barbie is no stranger to controversy over the years. But Shultz said she appreciates how Mattel has evolved and improved - adapting to the ever-changing world.

"[Barbie] can be anything to anybody and I think that really encourages girls and boys to use their imaginations and know they can do anything. They don't have to be put in a box," Shultz said. "I think it's nice for children to know there are dolls similar to them," she said.

Shultz said club members will be attending the Barbie movie. They're also celebrating the club's 30th anniversary next year.

If you are interested in joining, the club meets monthly at the Sharonville Library. Members put on two doll shows a year at the "Entertrainment Junction" in West Chester.

One of those shows is this weekend. The Fall Fashion Doll Show & Sale features dolls form Barbie, Tanner, Fashion Royalty, Madame Alexander, Monster High and other fashion and collectible dolls and action figures

The first show is Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It's $5 for adults and children under 12 free.