Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyWest Chester

Actions

AMBER ALERT: Missing 17-year-old mom and her 1-year-old believed to be in danger, police say

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
amber alert.png
Posted at 10:24 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 10:37:32-04

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — West Chester police said they have issued an Amber Alert for a 17-year-old mother and her 1-year-old daughter, according to a release from West Chester officials Monday morning.

Police said 17-year-old Maoly Hererra Toscano and her daughter Sara Herrera, have not been seen since 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. They were last seen with 22-year-old Bayron Tejeda, the father of Sara Herrera, police said.

Officials said they believe Toscano and her daughter are in danger because Tejeda has "an alleged history of severe domestic violence."

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911, police said.

Watch Live:

Replay: Cincy Lifestyle

More local news:
Lawmakers propose funding for K9s retirement after marijuana legalized Downey Jr., others win at Academy Awards where war in Gaza, Ukraine casts shadow DC United's Bono, Cincinnati's Celantano yield nothing in scoreless draw

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.