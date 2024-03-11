AMBER ALERT: Missing 17-year-old mom and her 1-year-old believed to be in danger, police say

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — West Chester police said they have issued an Amber Alert for a 17-year-old mother and her 1-year-old daughter, according to a release from West Chester officials Monday morning.

Police said 17-year-old Maoly Hererra Toscano and her daughter Sara Herrera, have not been seen since 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. They were last seen with 22-year-old Bayron Tejeda, the father of Sara Herrera, police said.

Officials said they believe Toscano and her daughter are in danger because Tejeda has "an alleged history of severe domestic violence."

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911, police said.

West Chester Police issue AMBER Alert. Mother and daughter believed to be in danger. Call 911 if you know the identity or whereabouts of this suspect. https://t.co/AXGvuxJ8g3 pic.twitter.com/DNPXbpcs2X — West Chester Township (@westchestertwp) March 11, 2024