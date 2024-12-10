911 calls detail aftermath of fatal shooting of alleged intruder at West Chester apartment complex

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — 911 calls obtained by WCPO detail the moments after a West Chester homeowner shot and killed an alleged intruder.

Police said officers responded to an apartment complex on the 7500 block of Shawnee Lane early Sunday morning for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they learned a man who lived in one of the apartments said he heard noises on his balcony and found and shot a man who had broken into his home.

The alleged intruder, identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Jordan Erickson, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

In his 911 call, the man who identified himself as the resident inside the home told dispatchers he shot an armed man who was breaking into his home.

"How many times did you shoot him?" asked the dispatcher.

"It should be three," the man replied.

The resident told the dispatcher he has a wife and child living with him inside the condominium.

He also told dispatchers the intruder was armed.

"He has a gun," the man said.

"Is he breathing?" the dispatcher asked.

"I'm not sure," he replied.

Other 911 calls came in from nearby neighbors telling police they woke up to gunshots.

"There's gunshots outside my condo — I'm shaking right now," a frightened woman said over the phone. She later told the dispatcher, "It was like pow, pow, pow it was loud."

West Chester police told members of the media that it was unlikely that the department would have more information on Monday.

WCPO sat down with Cincinnati defense attorney Martin Pinales to hear his legal perspective on what transpired.

"Let's face it, the intruder broke into his home in the evening, with his wife and child there," said Pinales. "You can use a certain amount of force, in this case, deadly force."

Pinales said that as the investigation continues, officers have questions to answer to determine what happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

"The person broke into his home and the question is, was the shooter in fear for his life or bodily harm, or the life or bodily harm of others?" asked Pinales.