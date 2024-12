WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after attempting to break into a West Chester home. According to a statement from West Chester PD, the resident heard noises coming from his balcony and found the man inside.

The resident shot the intruder, who was transported to the hospital after a response by West Chester police. Investigators remain on the scene and are carrying out further investigation.

WCPO will update as more information comes in.