2 indicted on aggravated murder, felonious assault charges in deadly 2022 West Chester shooting

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A grand jury on Monday indicted two men charged in connection to a deadly West Chester shooting in October 2022.

Robert J. Morris and Garreontai Holmes have each been indicted on aggravated murder charges related to the death of 22-year-old Keshon Sanders. Police received several 911 calls Thursday, Oct. 20 reporting a shooting at the Meadow Ridge Apartments. When they arrived, they found Sanders shot inside a car. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"I just heard like five or six gunshots," said one 911 caller. "I ran and got my kids out of their room and we got in the kitchen on the floor."

According to court documents, Morris and Holmes also face felonious assault and participating in criminal gang charges, which are second-degree felonies. Morris is also indicted for having weapons while under disability, meaning he was under indictment or had already been convicted of a felony before the shooting happened.

The indictment says the firearm used in the shooting was either an automatic gun or one equipped with a muffler or silencer.

Police said the shooting was the second homicide investigation in the township in 2022. The first was determined to be self-defense.

Holmes is in custody at the Butler County Jail. A warrant has been issued for Morris' arrest.

