West Chester Amazon center shooting involved 2 delivery drivers, 911 caller says

Journal-News
Posted at 2:58 PM, Jan 12, 2023
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A man fired shots at another man at the Amzon shipping facility in West Chester Wednesday night, police say.

West Chester Twp. police responded to Amazon on Cincinnati Dayton Road after 7 p.m. Wednesday upon reports the suspect fired a handgun at a victim, who was shot at while in a vehicle. Shedrick Lavon Washington, Jr., 23, is charged with criminal damaging/endangering and attempted felonious assault, according to police records.

No one was injured, but police said when they arrived, Washington had fled. He was later captured in Clermont County.

The incident was believed to be targeted and not random, according to West Chester Twp. spokesperson Barb Wilson.

A woman who called 911 told the dispatcher they heard approximately three “shots fired in the parking lot” of the facility, and they were directed at a vehicle. She said there was an altercation between two of Amazon’s delivery drivers.

“One of them followed the other out to the parking lot and fired shots at the delivery van,” she said on the 911 call.

The caller reported the shooter as Shedrick Washington.

She was unsure what vehicle Washington allegedly left in and said she did not witness the shooting herself.

The incident remains under investigation.

