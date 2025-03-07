1,400+ real estate agents back letter opposing West Chester's short-term rental restriction proposal

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — In December 2024, the West Chester Township Board of Trustees placed a moratorium, or temporary ban, on short-term rentals for six months to update the township’s zoning. Now, they are hoping to make the ban more permanent.

Short-term rental properties have grown in recent years across the U.S. Though some in West Chester have concerns about how they may affect local neighborhoods.

“We have had a couple complaints about some parties, or situations of just concerned citizens about people coming and going,” Katy Kanelopoulos, the township's director of community development, said in a December 2024 interview with WCPO 9 News. “And we just want to do what’s best and make sure our residents are safe.”

That’s why they’re looking to update their zoning codes. The updated codes would define what a short term rental is and restrict short-term rentals to areas that are more densely populated or in business districts.

While many West Chester residents have voiced their support of the restrictions over the months, not everyone is on board. More than 1,400 real estate agents who live within West Chester sent a letter opposing the restrictions. The letter, sent on behalf of the agents by the Realtor Alliance of Greater Cincinnati, asks the township to work with them to find a better solution.

“Our biggest concern is the outright ban on the two residential areas,” said Mary Huttlinger, Director of Government Affairs with the Realtor Alliance of Greater Cincinnati. “We felt as a private property owner, you have the right to self-determine what you do with your property.”

The Realtor Alliance of Greater Cincinnati said if the township does pass the short-term rental restrictions, it will not only infringe on property owners' rights but it will also negatively impact the community’s economy.

“With more restrictions placed on short-term rentals, we see a correlated decrease in business investment and development by upwards of 20%,” said Huttlinger.

Huttlinger added that restrictions can also negatively impact property values and bring less money to the community through short-term rental guests.

We brought these concerns to West Chester. They provided the following statement:

“West Chester Township has spent more than two years assessing and updating our zoning codes. we consulted various experts, including legal experts, to ensure that our proposed updates balanced the diverse needs of our growing community. our current plan supports both local entrepreneurs and business owners, as well as preserves the character and atmosphere of our residential neighborhoods. West Chester is full of thriving neighborhoods and popular attractions. we will continue to grow and prosper in the coming years, and this proposed new zoning code supports our vision for the community.”

The final zoning codes and restrictions are expected to be voted on by the trustees at the end of April.