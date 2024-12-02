For the next 6 months, West Chester residents cannot rent out their homes on a short-term basis

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — West Chester Township trustees have approved a moratorium on short-term rentals while it completes a zoning update.

The update includes the creation of rules and regulations for the popular practice, which includes Airbnb and VRBO listings. The moratorium does not apply to bed and breakfast establishments, motels or hotels.

“We want to permit it. We don’t want to take away anybody’s rights,” said Trustee Mark Welch. “But we want to make sure it’s done properly so your neighbors aren’t faced with a revolving door of people short-term renting in the property next door. I know I wouldn’t want that (next door to me).”

Some complaints about parties and concerns about the practice have been registered with township officials, said Katy Kanelopoulos, the township’s director of community development.

West Chester Township’s zoning code currently doesn’t define short-term rentals. For the purpose of the moratorium, property cannot be rented wholly or in part for a fee for less than 30 days.

The updated zoning resolution, once completed, would include a definition for short-term rentals, along with areas they would be allowed in, and related regulations, Kanelopoulos said.

“We want to do our best to put in some regulations and address it in some way,’’ Kanelopoulos said. “This is something that has become more prevalent and popular.”

Township zoning was last updated in 2018 and has been under review the last few years. Kanelopoulos said her staff is completing the final edits to a draft resolution now.

Once that’s completed there will be a public forum and the document would go to the township’s zoning commission for review and then to trustees for final approved. Kanelopoulos said the goal is to have the update completed during the first quarter of 2025.

West Chester is among a growing number of Butler County communities looking into the matter as the popularity of the practice skyrockets across the country and in Butler County.