'Every penny counts': 11-year-old Trenton girl raises money for stage 4 breast cancer

TRENTON, Ohio — Trenton's city-wide garage sale created a window of opportunity for 11-year-old Lilian Moore. While her parents manage the sale, Moore is selling popsicles. But, she’s not pocketing any of the money.

“I’ve been doing this for about six years, but I only started donating to Metavivor about three years ago,” she said.

Metavivor is a nonprofit dedicated to helping men and women with stage 4 breast cancer.

“This is so important to me because my mom, she has stage 4 breast cancer, and I want people like her and her to have better medication so that it could actually maybe go away,” she said.

It’s all donation-based so there’s no set price on the popsicles or bottles of water. She said 100% of the donated money goes to Metavivor.

Jackie Allen was driving by with her mother and sister when she spotted Moore's stand. When she realized what she was doing, she knew she had to be a part of it.

“Last year [in] January, I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.,” she said. “It’s little things like that that make a big difference. That money is supporting research that is being done for cancer which would help millions of people.”

Allen was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. She got the good news that her scans were all clear and then the cancer came back last year.

“I [would] love for people to understand that just because you’re diagnosed with something like it’s not the end,” she said.

Allen and Lilian’s mother shared their stories with each other, and Allen made plans to be back on Lilian’s Popsicle Stand next year.

“It’s huge because if an 11-year-old can do this, so many more people can do something for the cause,” Allen said.

“It means a lot to have people come out and support me. It means that they care and it makes me really happy that people support this,” Moore said.

Moore said her mom means everything to her.

“She means the world to me. She’s probably one of the most important people in my life,” she said. “We look alike, we think alike, we talk alike.”

Her goal is to raise $3,000. As of Friday afternoon, she’s raised $1,700. She’ll be collecting donations on May 18-19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. She’ll be set up in her driveway on West Aberdeen Drive in Trenton.

She’s collecting cash donations and has a QR code available for people to make an online donation.

“Every penny counts,” said Moore.