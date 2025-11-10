Duke Energy commercial solar farm will be on 260 acres in Trenton

TRENTON, Ohio — A commercial solar panel farm is coming to Trenton.

The 49.9-megawatt solar development owned by Duke Energy will be constructed on approximately 260 acres of mixed industrial land in Trenton.

Construction has not yet started but is slated for early 2028, according to Director of Public Affairs and Communications for Duke Energy OH/KY John Juech.

Juech said the solar farm, which has been in the works for seven years, is “separate and distinct” from the data center planned for Trenton and will not provide power for it.

Power generated at the 125,000-panel solar farm will be used for Duke Energy Kentucky customers, according to Juech.

The price for the project is not known currently and will depend on tax credits, panel prices and other factors.

The project, called Woodsdale Solar Center, will expand the existing Woodsdale Generating Station at 2100 Woodsdale Road.

A portion of the project is located outside the city and is subject to Butler County code, which permits solar on industrial-zoned properties.

Duke Energy owns each parcel for the project area on Pierson Road, Wayne Madison Road, Alan B. Shepard Street and American Place.

Site, landscape and decommissioning plans have also been submitted to the city for approval.

Sound levels at the northern property boundary will not exceed 49 dBA, which is below the 55 dBA maximum limit to nearby industrial districts and the 50 dBA limit for nearby residential properties, according to a staff report.

A Trenton city ordinance passed in February 2025 amended Chapter 1258 to establish a section for commercial solar farms.

